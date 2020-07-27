Rajasthan political crisis Live: Rajasthan Cabinet seeks Assembly session from July 31

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, CM Gehlot holds meeting at his residence, a day after the Governor sent back his request for an assembly session. Congress has started a nationwide digital campaign - 'Speak Up For Democracy' - against the BJP. Gehlot has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly after Pilot’s rebellion – 102 in the House of 200, against his claims of 109. Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs but has only 18. Meanwhile, BSP MLA's have been asked to vote against Congress when the time comes, signalling a crack in alliance. With this, the instability in the Rajasthan government continues. Stay tuned for live updates.