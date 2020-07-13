Rajasthan political crisis Live: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds meeting at his residence

The Congress government in Rajasthan was pushed to the brink on Sunday as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming support of 30 MLAs and some independents in the 200-member state Assembly. Rajasthan Congress Incharge Avinash Pande, however, claimed that 109 MLAs have pledged their support to CM Ashok Gehlot-led government. Stay tuned for live updates.
'Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM'
Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM but Ashok Gehlot took the charge, a conflict in the party began since then. What's happening today is the result of that conflict. The state government has lost the majority: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia.
Sachin Pilot is now in BJP: Chattisgarh Congress In-charge PL Punia to ANI
People of Rajasthan had given an opportunity to Congress to form govt in the state, they should have used it properly. CM should have kept his govt intact, but he is not able to do it. His party MLAs are not happy with him: Om Mathur, BJP.
I have tried to speak to him (Sachin Pilot) and have also sent messages to him but he hasn't replied yet. He isn't above the party. The party is ready to listen to him but no indiscipline will be tolerated. I'm hoping he will turn up for the meeting: Rajasthan Congress in-charge A Pandey to ANI.
'Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me a work'
Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me a work saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA have any problem or want to discuss their problem, they can come and talk to me and we can work on it: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey to ANI.
BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. All our Congress MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot; all of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today: Congress MLA Mahender Chaudhary.
Congress issues whip to all MLAs mandating their presence during legislature party meeting to be convened at 10.30 am by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his official residence in Jaipur.
Sachin Pilot being 'sidelined', shows talent and capability find 'little credence' in Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia
With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there.
He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
According to media reports, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is likely to meet BJP President JP Nadda today.
Pilot rebels, pushes Rajasthan's Gehlot govt to the brink
The Congress government in Rajasthan was pushed to the brink on Sundayas Deputy Chief Minister SachinPilotraised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming support of 30 MLAs and some independents in the 200-member state Assembly.
BJP in 'wait and watch' mode on Pilot's rebellion in Rajasthan
The BJP is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot before deciding on its next course of action, party sources said on Sunday.
MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot find it 'untenable' to work under Ashok Gehlot after SOG letter to Dy CM: Sources
The MLAs supporting Pilot cannot stand the repeated undermining of Pilot, also the state PCC chief, by the Gehlot camp and the letter by the police's special operations group (SOG) sent to the deputy chief minister was to "humiliate him", sources told PTI.
Reports had it thatPilothad the support of 16 Congress MLAs and three Independents, whom the Congress had distanced itself with for allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP.
A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party is scheduled at 10.30 am today, which Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel hopes would be attended by Pilot.
After a late Saturday night meeting with Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel,Pilotremained incommunicado, triggering buzz that he joining the BJP.
Congress leaders swung into action to salvage the situation by contacting MLAs considered close to Pilot and convincing them to support the party in the time of crisis, while Gehlot summoned a meeting of party MLAs and other legislators supporting his government in Jaipur late Sunday night. The Congress also dispatched AICC General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur as central observers to salvage the situation.
Engaged in a power struggle with Gehlot, the notice by the Special Operations Group on Friday proved to be the final straw forPilot.
Pilothad been a contender for the top post after the Congress’ victory in the Assembly elections in December 2018 but was edged out by the experienced Gehlot, sowing the seeds of distrust between the two.
“Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader SachinPilotnot to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” said a message posted on the WhatsApp group of the leader.
Pilot, the state Congress chief, said in a statement that he would not attend the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party convened by Gehlot on Monday morning, as simmering tensions between the two came to boil.
