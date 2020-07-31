Rajasthan political crisis: Over 50 Gehlot camp MLAs moved to Jaisalmer in chartered flights, others to follow

With Rajasthan assembly session a fortnight away, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday shifted a group of MLAs supporting him from a Jaipur hotel to a resort in Jaisalmer alleging fresh attempts by the BJP to coerce them to ditch the party.

Gehlot said MLAs supporting him started getting threat calls soon after Governor Kalraj Mishra fixed August 14 as the day for convening the Assembly session.

Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot had been staying at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur from July 13 when Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs backing him rebelled against the chief minister, plunging the 18-month government into a political crisis.

Gehlot said Congress MLAs will stay in Jaisalmer till August 14, when the Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin.

He hoped that some Congress MLAs, who were in Manesar in Haryana, supporting Pilot, will also return to the party fold when the session begins.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia targeted Gehlot for ferrying MLAs to Jaisalmer.

“To prevent a split in the Congress, Gehlot has taken MLAs to Jaisalmer. How far will the government run? Ahead of Jaisalmer is Pakistan. Hand them over some utensils, at least they will help drive locusts away,” Poonia said.

Gehlot hit back at the BJP, accusing it of increasing the rates for horse-trading several times. “First the amount was Rs 20 crore, Rs 35 crore. Now MLAs are being asked to name the price,” the chief minister told reporters at Jaipur Airport.

Gehlot has the support of 102 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly, while Pilot has claimed support of 18 MLAs.