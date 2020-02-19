Rajasthan: Schoolteacher held in molestation case

PTI
PTI, Udaipur,
  • Feb 19 2020, 21:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 21:33pm ist
The accused was arrested under Section 354-A of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

A physical training instructor of a government school was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Prem Singh (45), posted at a government senior secondary school in Chansda area, had allegedly molested the girl on Tuesday.

She narrated the incident to her family members after which her relatives and villagers reached the school, demanding action against the accused.

The accused was arrested under Section 354-A of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

