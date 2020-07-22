Rajasthan Speaker to move SC against HC order in Sachin Pilot case

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday said he was moving the Supreme Court against the High Court order, on a plea against disqualification notices, challenging his authority to discharge his duties as a presiding officer.

The Speaker said he had so far abided by the High Court directives to delay action on a complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi, but this amounted to encroachment on his rights as a presiding officer.

Follow updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here

"It is the right of the Speaker to issue show-cause notices to MLAs on the complaints received against them. Unfortunately, the judiciary is trying to circumvent the process," Joshi told reporters in Jaipur.

He said according to the Anti-defection law, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in 1992 that nobody can intervene in the disqualification proceedings till the Speaker has taken a decision.

"The attempts to challenge the Speaker's right to issue a show-cause notice amounts to circumvent the set process of law," Joshi said.

"This is a threat to Parliamentary democracy. It amounts to encroachment on the rights of a Constitutional Authority... trying to diminish the rights of a Constitutional Authority," the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker said.