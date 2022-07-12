Rajbhar's party yet to take call on presidential election, keeps Opposition camp guessing

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has kept ally Samajwadi Party guessing on whom it will vote for in the presidential election, will take a call on Saturday after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, a party leader said.

As chinks appear in the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the SBSP has been sending mixed signals on whether its MLAs will vote for opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha or ruling NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

On Tuesday, an SBSP spokesperson maintained that the party still remained part of the SP-led alliance.

Also Read | Election Commission starts distribution of ballot boxes for Presidential election

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had earlier said he will announce the party’s decision on the presidential election on Tuesday after meeting Akhilesh Yadav on the issue and other matters related to the alliance.

But spokesperson Arun Rajbhar told PTI that a press conference scheduled for the day has been cancelled. He said the SBSP chief will soon meet Yadav.

He said senior SP leader Udayveer Singh had earlier told the SBSP that Yadav will meet them in a couple of days.

He suggested that the planned meeting has got delayed because of the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Yadav.

"After having a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav regarding the presidential election, a press conference will be held in Lucknow on July 16," the SBSP spokesperson, who is party chief’s son, said.

He maintained that the party remained an ally of the SP. “The SBSP is with the SP and will remain with it in the future as well," he said.

When asked about a party meeting Tuesday in Ballia’s Rasra, he said, "Discussions were held on expanding the party organisation.”

“The SBSP chief said that a meeting will be held (with Akhilesh Yadav) by July 16, after which we will make it clear who we will vote for,” he said.

Om Prakash Rajbhar had created a flutter in the opposition camp by attending a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow last Friday.

It signalled cracks in the opposition alliance and triggered speculation that Rajbhar could walk out of the coalition that fought the recent assembly election together.

Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), formally an SP ally, also attended the dinner hosted for Murmu.

Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh, were also present there.