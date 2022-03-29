Raje meets Nadda in Delhi, discusses Rajasthan politics

Raje meets Nadda in Delhi, discusses Rajasthan politics

The BJP wants to set its house in order before the assembly polls and does not want any infighting

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 29 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 15:49 ist
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday met party's National President J P Nadda. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday met party's National President J P Nadda in the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Raje congratulated Nadda on the BJP's victory in four states and extended her best wishes for the BJP's victory in the coming states where elections are to be held, said Raje's media team in Jaipur.

However, sources said, both the leaders discussed the next year's assembly polls in Rajasthan.

The BJP wants to set its house in order before the assembly polls and does not want any infighting in the state which may hurt the party's poll prospects.

The former Chief Minister had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari just a few days ago.

She also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath in Lucknow.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rajasthan
BJP
Vasundhara Raje
J P Nadda
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

What is Alopecia?

What is Alopecia?

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

 