Raje meets Nadda in Delhi, discusses Rajasthan politics

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday met party's National President J P Nadda in the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Raje congratulated Nadda on the BJP's victory in four states and extended her best wishes for the BJP's victory in the coming states where elections are to be held, said Raje's media team in Jaipur.

However, sources said, both the leaders discussed the next year's assembly polls in Rajasthan.

The BJP wants to set its house in order before the assembly polls and does not want any infighting in the state which may hurt the party's poll prospects.

The former Chief Minister had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari just a few days ago.

She also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath in Lucknow.

