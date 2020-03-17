Rajinikanth hopes for a political tsunami in Tamil Nadu

Days after putting the onus on the people for him to take the much-awaited political plunge, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth now hopes for a “political tsunami” in favour of his three-point “political vision” to usher in a change in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing an event here on Monday evening, the actor yet again spoke about his political entry but gave no deadline for the launch of his party. Rajinikanth, who believes in ‘miracles,’ spoke of the need for a wave to challenge the status quo and win elections in Tamil Nadu and hoped for a “political tsunami with God’s grace and people’s support” in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.

“I threw a drop a few days back. It, very silently, has now turned into a storm. It cannot be stopped because it has been turned by the people. And for it to transform into a wave among the people, Rajinikanth and his fans have to step in. And the wave should change into a political tsunami as it nears the shore which is elections,” Rajinikanth said.

“But the onus on the wave transforming into tsunami is in the hands of the God and the people, and I am sure miracle and wonder will take place,” the actor said.

Rajinikanth had last week outlined three “novel ideas” – limited number of party posts to curb corruption, bringing youngsters and clean people to politics and place them in pole positions in the corridor of power and him not being the Chief Minister – and asked his fans to take his message to every corner of the state.

“Take this message to the people, to the nook and corner of the state and please stop projecting me as the next chief minister. Tell people about my ideas and let there be a resurgence and wave (in favor of me), I will come then. I will come,” he had said.

During his speech on Monday where he stressed the political wave, Rajinikanth cited examples of how the wave had spawned leaders like M G Ramachandran, N T Ramarao and J Jayalalithaa.

“MGR was in DMK for two decades and he was the Treasurer. He was thrown out of the party and there was a sympathy wave in his favor that helped him. He came to power and in 1991 when AIADMK aligned with Congress, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated and the anti-DMK wave helped Jayalalithaa to come to power,” he said.