Rajinikanth’s political punch at Kamal Hassan’s event

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth believes in miracles. He once famously described his ascension from an obscure bus conductor to the undisputed star of Tamil cinema as a miracle. And Rajinikanth believes one more miracle might happen in his life time – his transformation as leader of Tamil Nadu.

In a subtle yet strong message to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had made light of the actor’s entry into political scene in 2021 elections, Rajinikanth said miracles happened in the past and they would continue to happen in the future too.

“Miracles keep happening in everyone’s life. Even Edappadi K Palaniswami would not have thought he would be Chief Minister. Today he is the Chief Minister. People said his government would not last for two months, but he has been here for two years. Miracles do happen. It happened yesterday, it happens today, and it will continue to happen tomorrow too,” Rajinikanth said to a thunderous applause from the audience at an event here on Sunday night.

The superstar was speaking at an event to celebrate 60 years of Kamal Haasan’s journey in the Indian film industry. His speech is a direct rebuttal to Palaniswami, who had not just dismissed the actor’s comments that there exists vacuum for political leadership in Tamil Nadu but also his entry into politics.

Rajinikanth is set to storm the political landscape of Tamil Nadu before the state goes to Assembly polls in 2021 as he believes there is space for “credible and strong” leadership in the state after the death of legends M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

The superstar’s speech at the event where he shared dais with Kamal Haasan, whose Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has already faced Lok Sabha polls, has set off speculations of both coming together in politics too.

If it doesn’t happen, the two actors, who have developed a strong bonding despite the cinema rivalry, promised to respect each other even if the ideologies are different.

“Even if we take different paths, even when our ideologies differ, opinions may differ, our friendship will stay same. I wish that our fans also follow this,” Rajinikanth said.

This is not the first time Rajinikanth had spoken about miracles in his life – he termed his life journey as a miracle at an event organised by NDTV in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2013. “Many people don’t believe in miracles. But miracles do happen. An ordinary bus conductor sharing dais with greatest living legends is a miracle. Miracles do happen,” the superstar had said after being honoured by then President Pranab Mukherjee.