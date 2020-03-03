Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition MPs raise slogans against Anurag Thakur

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday minutes after proceedings began as Opposition MPs raised slogans while Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur stood up to lay official papers on the table of the House.

Thakur had courted controversy during the campaigning for Delhi Assembly election when he egged on party supporters to chant "shoot the traitors" slogan. He was removed by the Election Commission from BJ's star campaigners' list and was banned from campaigning for 72 hours.

The trouble started when Thakur's name was called after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and AYUSH Minister Shrioad Yesso Naik laid papers relating to their ministries.

Opposition MPs were on their feet protesting against Thakur, which led to acrimonious exchanges between the Treasury Benches and their opponents.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said this was the reason why he was not immediately allowing a discussion on the situation in Delhi, which witnessed the worst communal riots in three decades that claimed at least 42 lives. Some more bodies were recovered from the drain in north-east Delhi but the authorities have not added these to riot victims' list as they are awaiting post-mortem results.

As sloganeering continued, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

On Monday too, Rajya Sabha witnessed protests on Delhi riots.