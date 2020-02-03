Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Opposition questions validity of Rule 267

No business was transacted in the morning session of Rajya Sabha following protests by the Opposition following their notice to suspend business to discuss the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NRC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) was disallowed.

Opposition leaders questioned why Rule 267 regarding the suspension of business to discuss issues of urgent importance remains in the Rule Book when no such debates are allowed.

As soon as the Upper House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned Rajya Sabha till 12 noon and then Deputy Chairman Harivansh too extended it till 2 PM as Opposition insisted that the issue be debated.

Naidu said he has rejected the notices given by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, BSP Rajya Sabha leader Satish Chandra Mishra, CPI(M)'s TK Rangarajan and KK Ragesh and CPI's Binoy Vishwam.

He said the MPs could discuss the issue during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. However, as Opposition MPs rose on their feet, Naidu adjourned the House.

When the House re-assembled at 12 noon, Azad said, "has Rule 267 removed? If discussions under this Rule is not allowed, why keep it? The whole country is on streets. People were killed by police in protests." As protests continued with Trinamool MPs rushing to the Well of the House, Harivansh adjourned the House.

Outside the House, Azad said the BJP is deliberately bringing the CAA-NPR-NRC issue as they have failed in fulfilling their promises on jobs, price rise and bringing black money.

Asked about ruling party's allegation that the Opposition was making Rajya Sabha another Shaheen Bagh, he said they have submitted a notice under Rules. "I can only say these are shameful remarks," he said.

"Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha Parliament gives (Opposition) MPs an opportunity to give a written Notice to suspend regular business and seek a discussion on a burning issue. But Notices under Rule 267 never being accepted. At this rate, might as well suspend the rule that seeks to suspend business," O'Brien tweeted.

DMK's Tiruchi Siva said Rule 267 is being "made redundant" and the Opposition had moved the notice under rules. "This is pathetic situation when the whole country is burning."

NCP's Vandana Chavan said, "if a debate under Rule 267 is never to be allowed, why is it in the Rule Book?"

CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh said it was the responsibility of the government to listen to the voices of people but it is actually suppressing those voices using "lathis (batons)and golis (bullets)".