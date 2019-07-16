Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over AIADMK protest

The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm after AIADMK members began protesting in the House, demanding Tamil as a language to write the India Post recruitment examination.

Soon after tabled laid in the morning, AIADMK members demanded the government to include Tamil as a language to write postal examinations. When Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requested the members not to protest and allowed to Zero Hour to continue, protesting members refused to relent.

Then the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon. When again House assembled at 12 noon and Deputy chairman Harivansh N Singh took Question Hour, AIADMK members rushed to Well in front of the Chair and demanded the answer from the Government. Despite the repeated requests from the Chair protesting members refused to budge. Then the Deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The AIADMK members alleged that earlier in postal department examination, the government allowed Tamil as a language to write examination along with English and Hindi. This year Tamil as a language to write examination was removed. This not only injustice to Tamil speaking candidates but allow outsiders to get a job, he said.