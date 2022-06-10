RS polls: AIMIM votes for Congress, but MVA stays mum

Rajya Sabha polls: AIMIM votes for Congress, but MVA stays mum

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel announced the decision of the party to support Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 16:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has voted for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, but leaders of the ruling tri-party alliance have remained mum on the issue.

The AIMIM has two MLAs - Mufti Mohammad Ismail Qasmi (Malegaon) and Shah Faruk Anwar (Dhule City).

Aurangabad MP and AIMIM-Maharashtra President Imtiaz Jaleel announced the decision of the party to support Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi. “To defeat BJP, our party has decided to vote for MVA in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our political and ideological differences, however, will continue with Shiv Sena, which with NCP and Congress, run the MVA government,” he said.

“We laid certain conditions related to development of our MLAs' constituencies in Dhule City and Malegaon. We also demanded the government appoint a minority member in MPSC and to take steps to increase the income of Maharashtra Wakf Board, along with reservations for Muslims,” he said.

Senior Congressman and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, when asked, said: “I cannot comment on their stand.”

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar said that the MVA or his party cannot comment on the stand of other parties. “They have voted as per their decision,” he said.

AIMIM
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Congress
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Elections

