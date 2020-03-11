Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP's another coup against Congress likely

With barely two days left for filing nominations for Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in the state, speculations have started surfacing strongly that ruling BJP will break the Congress further to win three seats. In the past three similar occasions, BJP has successfully poached many of the opposition party's popular leaders to win elections.

Some BJP leaders including the chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday hinted that internal conflict is going on in Congress demanding change in the top leadership. This only confirms the rumours surrounding a popular Congress leader, holding an important post in the party, trying to switch over to BJP with a couple of his colleagues.

"We don't count Congress in Gujarat. Everybody knows their situation. Internal clashes are going on in the party to change the leadership. It's their matter and I don't want to say anything," chief minister Rupani told media persons in Gandhinagar when he was asked if Gujarat Congress will have any impact on the situation in the neighbouring state Madhya Pradesh where its top leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party.

Although state Congress chief Amit Chavda and other leaders brushed aside Rupani's claim and shot back that the chief minister should be worried about this "chair" since "a political conspiracy is being hatched in Delhi to overthrow him from the post." Chavda went on to say that "Who counts Vijaybhai as chief minister? Go and ask state ministers and officers who actually have the remote control for running the show in Gujarat. As far as my party is concerned, I can say that team Congress will contest the Rajya Sabha polls and will win two seats."

While Congress has confirmed that it will contest on two seats, BJP, sources said, is trying to retain the three seats that it had held. It has numbers to win two seats comfortably but it will have to break the Congress party or make opposition MLAs cross-vote to win the third seat. Gujarat has 182 assembly seats, out of which BJP has 103 seats and Congress 73. Congress may get votes from Bharatiya Tribal Party that has two MLAs and one vote from Nationalist Congress Party and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani is another voter who is likely to side with Congress.

Two win three seats, BJP would need 111 first preference votes which is highly unlikely if Congress MLAs remain intact. While Congress needs just 74 seats to take away the two seats provided none of its MLAs are absent, cross-vote or defect. Last year, during RS polls for two seats, Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and his associate Dhavalsinh Jhala defected to BJP. Both the seats went to BJP. Similarly, in 2017, another BJP coup had left Congress leadership in a lurch during RS polls in which the opposition party somehow managed to get its top leader Ahmed Patel elected.