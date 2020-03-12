Rajya Sabha polls: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh files papers, Jyotiraditya Scindia to file on March 14

RS polls: Digvijaya files papers, Scindia yet to file

Rakesh Dixit
Rakesh Dixit, DHNS, Bhopal,
  • Mar 12 2020, 18:09pm ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 18:09pm ist
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed papers for his re-nomination to the Rajya Sabha at the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday.

On Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the BJP, Singh said it was a fight between the ideologies of Gandhi and Godse.

“Scindia has opted for Godse’s ideology, which is saddening for us all.”

Scindia, who was declared the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate soon after he joined the party, will file his nomination papers on Friday.

Election for three seats in the state is scheduled for March 26. 

