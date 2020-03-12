Rajya Sabha polls: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh files papers, Jyotiraditya Scindia to file on March 14

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed papers for his re-nomination to the Rajya Sabha at the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday.

On Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the BJP, Singh said it was a fight between the ideologies of Gandhi and Godse.

“Scindia has opted for Godse’s ideology, which is saddening for us all.”

Scindia, who was declared the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate soon after he joined the party, will file his nomination papers on Friday.

Election for three seats in the state is scheduled for March 26.