Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering and disruption by Congress MPs over issues like price rise and GST.
Earlier, several newly elected members of the upper House took oath.
As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans.
Read | Venkaiah Naidu urges MPs to be 'different and better'
"As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day," the Chairman said as he adjourned the proceedings.
The House paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.
Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.
