Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

'As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day,' the Chairman said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 14:53 ist
As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members started raising slogans. Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering and disruption by Congress MPs over issues like price rise and GST.

Earlier, several newly elected members of the upper House took oath.

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans.

Read | Venkaiah Naidu urges MPs to be 'different and better'

"As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day," the Chairman said as he adjourned the proceedings.

The House paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.

Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajya Sabha
Monsoon Session
Presidential Elections
Shinzo Abe
Venkaiah naidu
India News

What's Brewing

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

All you need to know about ITR due dates

All you need to know about ITR due dates

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

 