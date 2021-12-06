RS adjourned till noon amid Opposition din

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest

Naidu tried to carry on with the Zero Hour, but the protest continued

PTI,
  • Dec 06 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 12:31 ist
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from the Home Minister on the Nagaland firing incident. Credit: PTI Photo

 Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 50 minutes till 12 noon on Monday amid protest by some opposition members soon after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for the first Zero Hour mention.

After the listed papers were laid on the table in the House, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from the Home Minister on the Nagaland firing incident.

Naidu said it is a very serious issue, and he has spoken to the defence minister and the home minister on it.

The chairman said the home minister has informed that he will make a statement on the issue this afternoon.

As the Chairman called for the first Zero Hour (where matters are raised with the permission of the Chair) mention, some members wanted to raise their points.

Naidu tried to carry on with the Zero Hour, but the protest continued.

"The House is adjourned sacrificing Zero Hour, public issues because of some people are not cooperating," he said, and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

