Rajya Sabha ruckus pre-planned, Opposition threatened with disatsrous things: Govt

The government on Thursday claimed that the disruptions in Parliament were pre-planned by the opposition leaders, who had even threatened union ministers with “disastrous things” if certain bills were pushed in the Rajya Sabha.

The government also rejected the opposition allegations that outsiders were brought into the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to rein in unruly members and demanded an apology from opposition leaders for the “unprecedented” scenes in the Upper House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal led a delegation of ministers to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and sought a “thorough investigation” into the turn of events in the Upper House and strict action against those found guilty of “such harmful activity”.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed unruly scenes when opposition members climbed the reporter's table and flung books at the presiding officer's chair.

Goyal said 30 marshals — 18 male and 12 women — had to be deployed in the Rajya Sabha to protect the secretary general's table.

“Opposition behaviour in the Rajya Sabha touched a new low on Wednesday. A lady marshal was manhandled by members and injured,” Goyal told a press conference, flanked by six ministerial colleagues.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the opposition members had brought “anarchy of streets” to Parliament during the monsoon session.

Joshi said the Opposition leaders had decided on the first day of the monsoon session itself that the entire session would be a washout.

He said the government was ready to extend the monsoon session by a day had the opposition agreed for debate on issues such as farmers’ issues and the state of the economy.

“But, we were threatened by the opposition with more disastrous things if the government tried to pass any other bills other than the OBC bill. It was told to us in no unambiguous terms,” Joshi said narrating his interaction with the Opposition leaders.

Goyal was dismissive of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims that the opposition was not allowed to speak in Parliament, pointing out that the House had discussed the Covid-19 situation and the OBC bill.

“When it suits them, they will allow the house to function, else they will hold it hostage,” Goyal said.

Goyal rejected NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s claim that he had never seen a woman member attacked in Parliament.

“The contrary is true. A lady marshal was attacked by opposition members. Does Mr Pawar condone the Parliament Security Staff being strangled,” Goyal asked.

