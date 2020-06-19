Rajya Sabha seat boost for BJP in Manipur amid political crisis

The victory of BJP candidate in Manipur in the Rajya Sabha election on Friday came as a boost for the saffron party grappling with the "political crisis" since resignation of nine MLAs from the coalition government on Wednesday.

BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, Leishema Sanajaoba, the titular king received 28 of the 52 votes polled on Friday. Congress' T. Mangibabu got 24 votes even as the party on Thursday claimed the support of 26 MLAs.

The traditional king enjoys strong reputation and respect in Manipur society.

"It is a big victory for BJP and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This shows people of Manipur are with the BJP," Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told reporters at Imphal minutes after the result for Rajya Sabha polls was announced.

The result was delayed due to complaint by the opposition Congress over Speaker Yumnum Khemchand's decision to allow three of the seven Congress MLAs, who had earlier switched over to BJP, to vote on Friday. The seven MLAs were earlier barred by Manipur high court from entering the Assembly till the Speaker's decision regarding their disqualification under anti-defection law. Congress on Thursday sought removal of the Speaker alleging "authoritarian style" of functioning in the disqualification issue.

Three BJP MLAs and the lone Trinamul Congress legislators, who resigned on Wednesday and joined a Congress-led front were also not allowed to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Sources said two Congress MLAs cross voted in favour of Sanajaoba giving an edge to the BJP candidate in the middle of the political crisis.

The victory comes a day after nine MLAs, three from BJP, four from NPP, one from TMC and one Independent resigned from N. Biren Singh-led coalition government, which wrested power from Congress in 2017. All nine later joined the Congress-led Secular Progressive Front and decided to support efforts to topple the government. The front led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh met Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday and staked claim to form their government. They also sought dismissal of the "minority government" led by BJP and a special session of the Assembly for a floor test.

All eyes are now on the Governor's next couse of action.