The BJP has replaced Ram Madhav, Uma Bharti, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey as national office bearers with new faces.

The new general secretaries include names like Bhupender Yadav, C T Ravi, and Kailash Vijayvargiya, while new national vice presidents include Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Raghubar Das and Mukul Roy.

BJP announces its National Office bearers pic.twitter.com/0wHT4IvMBb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 26, 2020

