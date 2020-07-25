Kovind epitomises nobility and humility, says Naidu

Ram Nath Kovind epitomises nobility and humility, his 3 years as President eventful: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 13:25 ist
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: AFP Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on completion of three "eventful" years in office, and said it has been "a wonderful experience" working with him for the development of the nation.

Kovind took over as the President in 2017.

The vice president said Kovind's three years in Rashtrapati Bhavan have been eventful.

"He epitomises the qualities of nobility and humility and has enhanced the dignity of the office of the President of India," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Kovind's graciousness and warmth touches everybody, Naidu said, adding that "it has been a wonderful experience to work with him over the last three years for the development of the nation."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Nath Kovind
Venkaiah naidu

What's Brewing

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 