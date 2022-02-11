Ramdas Athawale points out Shashi Tharoor's typo — Here's his reply

Everyone makes typos but you'd never expect such a mistake from word wizard Shashi Tharoor. When the senior Congress leader on Thursday tweeted about the "stunned & incredulous expression" on Union minister Ramdas Athawale's face during the Budget debate in the Parliament, the latter was quick to point out Tharoor's spelling mistakes.

Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget! pic.twitter.com/wOGY7TJYg8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

"Nearly two-hour reply to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget!" the Congress leader tweeted. To Tharoor's credit, in the still image shared by him, Athawale did look stunned.

In his response, Athawale pointed out Tharoor's spelling mistake and said, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements."

Known for his vocabulary and penchant for rarely used English words, Tharoor admitted the error. "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition..... — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Tharoor was taking a veiled dig at the newly appointed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who has been under fire for putting out a press release "littered" with grammatical mistakes.

Earlier, BJP MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, had also criticised Pandit terming her appointment as 'mediocre' that can damage human capital and youth's future.

