Ramesh cites Australia Parliament's censure against ex-PM Morrison to take swipe at PM Modi

Ramesh cites Aus censure of Morrison in swipe at Modi

Ramesh said Morrison could have taken advice from his 'buddy' Modi on how to be in charge of all ministries while still having the 'fig leaf of ministers'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 20:05 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while citing the censure of former Australian premier Scott Morrison by that country's Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers.

Ramesh said Morrison could have taken advice from his "buddy" Modi on how to be in charge of all ministries while still having the "fig leaf of ministers".

"Former Australian PM Scott Morrison has been censured by its Parliament for secretly appointing himself as minister for five extra ministries. He could have taken advice from his buddy our PM on how to be in charge of all ministries while still having the fig leaf of ministers!" the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

Australia's former Prime Minister Morrison on Wednesday unsuccessfully argued against being censured by Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers.

The centre-left Labour Party government introduced to the House of Representatives a rare censure motion against Morrison, who as a conservative prime minister took the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister, as per foreign media reports.

The House passed the motion 86 to 50 against Morrison, who remains an opposition lawmaker. It has no effect other than to tarnish his political legacy.

Jairam Ramesh
Congress
Australia
India Politics
India News

