'Rampuri Chaku' enters BJP's Uttar Pradesh election campaign

The flashing blades of the iconic 'Rampuri Chaku' (knives made in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur town),which may be known as the weapon of choice for the villains like Pran, Premnath and K N Singh to threaten the heroine and attack the hero in the Bollywood movies of 60s and 70s, has made an entry into the election campaign in UP.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting at Rampur on Saturday, used 'Rampuri Chaku', albeit in a different way, to 'attack' his rivals.

"Rampuri chakus were meant to protect the people but they were used to 'threaten' the common people and grab their lands and other properties during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime," he said.

The chief minister cited Vedic scriptures to say that the arms and weapons were used for protecting the people if they were in the hands of good people. "If they fall in the hands of the wrong people they will be used to loot the properties of the poor and weak," he added.

Read | Yogi plays 'jail-jail' with criminals in UP: PM Modi

He said that his government made sure that the 'Rampuri Chaku' is not used to threaten the people. "Those who misused it were also paying the price," he said apparently referring to senior SP leader Azam Khan, who hailed from Rampur, and who had been languishing in jail for the past several months on charges ranging from illegally grabbing government land for building Maulana Jauhar Ali University at Rampur to threatening government officials.

"We made sure that such people were put in the place where they ought to be," Adityanath added.

The 'Rampuri Chakus', a single sided, folding knife between six to ten inches, were initially made by the bladesmith of the Nawabs of Rampur for the employees of the Nawabs. It however shot to fame when they were used to threaten the heroine and attack the hero by the villains in Bollywood movies.

Watch latest videos by DH here: