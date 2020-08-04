Ramraj is antithetical to injustice: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to PM Modi

Ramraj is antithetical to injustice: Adhir to PM Modi

Soumya Das
  • Aug 04 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 18:49 ist
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

A day ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure release of Dr Kafeel Khan from jail, stating that “Ramraj is antithetical to injustice.”

Chowdhury in his letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday stated that while Dr Khan was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), no charges were brought against him (Chowdhury) even as he vehemently opposed CAA.

“Even international forums like the United Nations also has been persuading you for the release of Kafeel Khan. Sir, I firmly believe that Ramraj is simply antithetical to injustice, discrimination and retribution,” stated Chowdhury.

He also said that he was surprised to see a medical practitioner like Dr Khan being implicated despite the freedom of expression being enshrined in the Constitution.

“I do pay my humble request to your kind self to ensure the riddance of the doctor from the harrowing days in jail...” stated Chowdhury.

