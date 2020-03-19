Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member; protesting Opposition MPs stage walkout

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday while Opposition MPs protested and walked out.

As soon as Gogoi's name was called to take oath, Opposition MPs shouted slogans against his appointment as a nominated member.

Gogoi read out his oath amid shouting of slogans and walkout by MPs of Congress, DMK, CPI(M), Muslim League and MDMK among others.

Although BSP MPs were seen protesting, they did not walk out.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said one should understand the Constitutional position and said the sloganeering was unbecoming of MPs.

Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad said Justice Gogoi would surely contribute to the House.

Gogoi was appointed a nominated MP by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.