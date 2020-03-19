Ranjan Gogoi takes oath; Oppn MPs stage walkout

Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member; protesting Opposition MPs stage walkout

As soon as Ranjan Gogoi's name was called to take oath, Opposition MPs shouted slogans against his appointment as a nominated member

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 11:24am ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 11:24am ist
Ranjan Gogoi file photo (PTI Photo)

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday while Opposition MPs protested and walked out. 

As soon as Gogoi's name was called to take oath, Opposition MPs shouted slogans against his appointment as a nominated member. 

Follow live updates on Parliament

Gogoi read out his oath amid shouting of slogans and walkout by MPs of Congress, DMK, CPI(M), Muslim League and MDMK among others. 

Although BSP MPs were seen protesting, they did not walk out. 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said one should understand the Constitutional position and said the sloganeering was unbecoming of MPs. 

Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad said Justice Gogoi would surely contribute to the House. 

Gogoi was appointed a nominated MP by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Parliament
Ranjan Gogoi
Rajya Sabha
Opposition
M Venkaiah Naidu
Congress
Ram Nath Kovind
