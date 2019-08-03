Rape accused BJP lawmaker gets support from party MLAs

Unnao rape accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Senger may have been expelled by the party but he still seems to be quite popular among his fellow legislators and saffron party leaders, who vouch for his innocence.

Senger's clout was on display at a function in Unnao on Friday, when several senior BJP leaders, including two saffron party lawmakers and the district unit chief of the party, heaped praise on the rape accused MLA and lauded his ''role'' in the development of the district.

''Respected Kuldeep Singh Senger is passing through a difficult phase but we are sure that he will come out unscathed and lead us again,'' BJP MLA from Mallawan Ashish Singh said at the function.

Another BJP legislator Babmbalal Diwakar, who was also present there, too sang peans to Senger and said that the latter was a strong leader of the saffron party in the region.

Senger's pictures also appeared on the BJP posters at the function much to the embarrassment of the district BJP president Shrikant Katiyar. ''Having picture of an expelled leader in the posters is not correct...a probe will be conducted and those responsible for it will be acted against,'' Katiyar said.

The rape accused MLA, who hailed from the influential and powerful 'Thakur' community, is said to enjoy support of many senior state BJP leaders also.

Firebrand BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who represented Unnao Lok Sabha seat, had even visited Senger in Sitapur district jail, where he had been lodged after being arrested.

Such was his influence within the saffron party that the BJP did not take any action against him despite his arrest in the rape case. He was expelled only after the central leadership of the party directed the state leaders.