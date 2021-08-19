Rape, murder is TMC's 'Khela': Smriti Irani

TMC will now officially celebrate the rape of women, she said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 20:20 ist
Union Minister Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI file photo

Rape and murder is 'Khela' (game) of the Trinamool Congress, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "What 'Khela' has TMC done? Rape, murder is their 'Khela'. TMC will now officially celebrate the rape of women. This is Mamata Banerjee's politics".

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged murder and rape during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The five-judge bench of the High Court also ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to investigate the other cases related to post-poll violence. The bench in its order made it clear that both the investigations will be monitored by the court.

