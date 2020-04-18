Rapid COVID-19 tests can't replace RT-PCR: ICMR to states

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a new rapid testing protocol asking states to deploy the tests as a supplementary tool to assess the prevalence of the diseases, including in COVID-19 containment zones and hot spots.

The new protocol was issued following requests from states, some of which wanted quicker results from tests in affected areas to speedily put in place aggressive containment measures.

In a letter to additional chief secretaries, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava made it clear that the RT-PCR test was the “gold standard frontline test” for diagnosis of COVID-19, aimed at early detection of the virus.

“The rapid antibody test cannot replace the frontline test,” Bhargava said adding that the rapid antibody test was a “supplementary tool to assess the prevalence of the diseases within a specific area/perimeter.”

According to the new ICMR protocol, only those showing symptoms of influenza-like illness such as fever, cough and cold for seven or more days in hotspot areas should be made to undergo a rapid test.

Those who are found positive in the rapid test must be quarantined for at least the next seven days. Those who test negative should also remain under home quarantine for at least seven days as they are in a hot spot area.

“The rapid antibody test will only be of utility after a minimum of 7 days of onset of symptoms. Data about these rapid tests are emerging and understanding of their utility for diagnosis is still evolving,” Bhargava said.

In case, the state does not have a hotspot, these tests may be used for: any hotspot which may emerge in future or as a surveillance tool for epidemiological purpose in such areas where cases have not emerged so far, the ICMR said.

Before the rapid test, it should be registered in the COVI19cc.nic.in/ICMR and data related to the test should be reported on the same, he said.