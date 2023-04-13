Rashmi Thackeray to address meeting in Nashik

Taking a leap ahead, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray will address a party workers’ meeting in Nashik later this month.

While there is no official confirmation from the Thackeray family or the Shiv Sena (UBT), preparations have been launched for the meeting expected to be held in the last week of April.

Uddhav, the son of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and Rashmi got married in 1989 and the couple has two sons - Aaditya, who is the Yuva Sena President and former Cabinet minister, and Tejas, who is a naturalist and conservationist.

Read | Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar meet to iron out differences within MVA

It needs to be mentioned that when Thackeray was the Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years from November 2019 to June 2022, Rashmi held the post of Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

In the past, Rashmi has called the shots on several issues.

Rashmi often accompanies Uddhav in several important engagements, functions, and party rallies. However, so far, she has not been seen giving political statements.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, state BJP President Chandrashekar said that since the Shiv Sena (UBT) is being decimated, it has to rely on other family members to keep it going.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who is a close aide of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said that there is nothing wrong. “People can come to politics…they should be part of the process,” he said.