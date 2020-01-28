Ready for talks with PM, but first withdraw CAA : West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Ready for talks with PM, but first withdraw CAA: Mamata

Banerjee said protesting against the decisions of the Centre doesn't make opposition parties anti-national and iterated that she will not implement CAA, NRC or NPR in the state. Credit: Reuters Photo

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said she is ready for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act but the Centre has to first withdraw the contentious law.

Banerjee said protesting against the decisions of the Centre doesn't make opposition parties anti-national and iterated that she will not implement CAA, NRC or NPR in the state.

"It is good that the prime minister is ready for talks but the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) must be revoked first. They (Centre) did not call an all-party meeting before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA.

"We are ready for talks but first withdraw this Citizenship (Amendment) Act," Banerjee, a staunch critic of the BJP, said addressing a protest programme against CAA through paintings.

The West Bengal Assembly had on Monday passed a resolution against the CAA to become the fourth state after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, to do so. The state assembly had on September 6, 2019, passed a resolution against the NRC. 

