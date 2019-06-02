Ready to discuss anything on earth: Pralhad Joshi 

Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday that the union government was ready for discussion on any topic on earth, if the Opposition parties want during the forthcoming session of Parliament.

“The Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, will be requested to co-operate to conduct the 40-day session smoothly. I will meet senior leaders of major Opposition parties in this regard within a week,”

he said, adding that people expect Parliament to have constructive debates which are essential to take decisions to solve the people’s problems,” the minister said.

Oppn co-op sought

“We will make all efforts to conduct the session successfully, through constructive debates, but the Opposition should co-operate,” Joshi said.

Taking steps for clearing legal hurdles to solve the shortage of two lakh million tonnes of coal is a challenge for me, as matters related to coal are before the court due to policy paralysis of earlier governments, the minister said.

Regarding the Koyna dam water release issue, Joshi said he would speak to the Maharashtra chief minister.

“I have told State Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar that his meeting with Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai can be arranged. Both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments should co-operate to take this issue to a logical end, as Maharashtra is also seeking water from Karnataka. The Maharashtra governemnt is asking for an agreement regarding this. The issue can be resolved through discussion,” he said.

To resolve the technical and legal issues related to notifying the verdict of the Mahadayi tribunal, he said, “Let the state government representatives come to Delhi with legal experts or we are also ready to discuss the issue if a meeting is called in Bengaluru itself.”

He said advocates had stated that the gazette notification on the verdict could not be issued as a special leave petition and a review petition were pending.

“Let us discuss and find a solution. Nobody should play politics on this issue,” Joshi added.