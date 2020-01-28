Ready to talk to PM about Citizenship Act but it must be withdrawn: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she was ready to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

She also said that first, the Centre has to repeal the "contentious" Act.

Addressing the gathering at a protest demonstration against CAA through paintings, the chief minister pointed out that the Centre did not convene an all-party meeting before introducing CAA and abrogating Article 370.

"We are ready to hold a meeting with the Prime Minister about CAA but first, Centre must withdraw the Act. Just because they protest and oppose the Centre’s decision that doesn’t make Opposition parties anti-nationals,” said Mamata.

She also said that she will not implement CAA, NRC and NPR in the state.

Her comments come a day after the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against CAA. West Bengal is the fourth state after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass a resolution against CAA.