Rebel MLAs should give up BJP's hospitality if they want dialogue with Congress: Surjewala

PTI
  • Aug 04 2020, 13:26 ist
AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that dissident MLAs should give up the hospitality of the BJP and the security of Haryana police if they want to hold a dialogue with the party.

Asked whether the doors for dissidents are open, Surjewala said that they should first hold a dialogue with the party on the condition that the legislators should give up the security of Haryana police in Manesar, and the hospitality and friendship of the BJP.

He also said that Bihar police's interference in connection with a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was unfair because it was the jurisdiction of Maharashtra Police.

"Bihar police cannot interfere in the jurisdiction of Maharashtra police. Such a situation may lead to anarchy, because enforcing law in a state is the responsibility of the state government," he told reporters outside Hotel Suryagarh where the party MLAs are staying.

