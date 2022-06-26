Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to stake claim to form govt soon?

Rebel Sena leaders may stake claim to form government in next 2 days, says report

Source told ANI that discussions were held on how the rebel leaders present in Guwahati will reach Mumbai safely

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 26 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 17:07 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: IANS File Photo

Rebel Shiv Sena leaders in a meeting on Sunday held discussions to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days, ANI reported quoting sources.

Sources added that discussions were held on how the rebel leaders present in Guwahati will reach Mumbai safely in the coming days.

The meeting is under way in Guwahati.

More to follow...

Maharashtra
Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Eknath Shinde
India News
Indian Politics

