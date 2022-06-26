Rebel Sena leaders may stake claim to form government in next 2 days, says report

Rebel Shiv Sena leaders in a meeting on Sunday held discussions to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days, ANI reported quoting sources.
Sources added that discussions were held on how the rebel leaders present in Guwahati will reach Mumbai safely in the coming days.
The meeting of Eknath Shinde camp is underway in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has assured everyone that all MLA's families will be given central security. Discussion held on how to reach Mumbai safely, to stake claim for forming govt in next 2 days and also on legal aspects: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
The meeting is under way in Guwahati.
More to follow...
