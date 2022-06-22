Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde reach Guwahati 

Shinde’s rebellion has put the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in trouble

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2022, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 07:55 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde moved from Surat to the north-eastern hub of Guwahati on Wednesday further deepening the political crisis in Maharashtra. 

“We all are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, we have neither left Shiv Sena nor plan to leave Shiv Sena….I must remember what Balasaheb, who used to say ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hai,” Shinde said before leaving Surat.

After his arrival at Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he had the support of 40 MLAs. 

Along with Shinde, three ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government too were seen.

They are Abdul Sattar and Shambhraje Desai of Shiv Sena and Bacchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party.

In Mumbai, Thackeray is expected to hold discussions with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of MVA.

Thackeray has also convened the weekly Cabinet meeting - slated at 1 pm.

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - will meet individually and then together to assess the situation.

