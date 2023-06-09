Received threat for Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp, says Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she received a threat for party supremo Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp, according to ANI.

Stating such actions as "low-level politics", Sule urged Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter.

#WATCH | Mumbai | "I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..,"… pic.twitter.com/C7zwuJlzQq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

More details are awaited.