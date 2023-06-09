Received threat for Sharad Pawar, says Supriya Sule

Received threat for Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp, says Supriya Sule

Sule urged Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 09 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 11:41 ist
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she received a threat for party supremo Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp, according to ANI.

Stating such actions as "low-level politics", Sule urged Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter. 

More details are awaited. 

Nationalist Congress Party
Supriya Sule
Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra
India News

