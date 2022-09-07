'Recent migrant to BJP, hence the outrageous statements': Ramesh hits back at Himanta Biswa Sarma after 'go to Pakistan' remark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday engaged in banter over Assam Chief Minister's remark that Congress should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The senior Congress leader said that Sarma was 'boyish and immature' and that he has to keep making such remarks to prove his loyalty.

"I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day," Ramesh quipped.

I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature & he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters: Congress Gen Secy in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, on Assam CM's remark stating "Congress should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'" pic.twitter.com/eDQCUybE8N — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Reacting to Ramesh's barb, Sarma said he didn't even know who Jairam Ramesh was. "First, tell me who Jairam Ramesh is? Is he someone who lives in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to any man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don't even know who he is," Sarma said.

On Wednesday, Sarma tweeted: "The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Comedy of the Century! The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification. pic.twitter.com/PzACrtB0eq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2022

Ahead of the launch of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday, the Congress said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a "new beginning".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur Wednesday morning.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said in a tweet later.

I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome. pic.twitter.com/ODTmwirBHR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2022

With the launch of the 3,570-km yatra at a mega rally, the Congress will travel on foot from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, covering 12 states and two Union territories in about five months. The foot march will actually begin at 7 am on September 8 when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march.

Through this campaign, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.