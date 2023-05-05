Reconsider decision to quit as NCP chief: Stalin tells Pawar

DMK President M K Stalin on Friday appealed to Sharad Pawar not to quit as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) terming him as one of the “tallest leaders” who is very crucial in strengthening “secular alliances” across the country.

Stalin, who has been a strong votary of unity among the opposition to take on the BJP, also asked Pawar to reconsider his decision.

Also Read | Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee’s resolution, says Praful Patel

With national politics centred around upcoming 2024 General Elections, I request, Thiru. @PawarSpeaks, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of @NCPspeaks and continue to… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 5, 2023

“With national politics centred around the upcoming 2024 General Elections, I request, Thiru. @PawarSpeaks, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of @NCPspeaks and continue to lead NCP,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote on his Twitter page.

Stalin’s appeal comes amidst a crisis in the NCP following Pawar’s decision to quit the party post. The DMK chief has been pushing the Opposition parties to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections. During his 70th birthday celebrations here, Stalin had categorically told the parties that a national alliance without Congress won’t “reach the shore”, while dismissing talks of a Third Front as “pointless.”

Stalin’s DMK and Congress have been allies since 2004, except between 2013 and 2016 when they parted ways and contested the 2014 elections as separate entities.