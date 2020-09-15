Reconsider onion export ban; move will benefit Pakistan: Pawar tells Modi government

Former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday asked the Modi government to reconsider the decision to ban export of all varieties of onions, contending that the move would help Pakistan make inroads in international markets.

Pawar met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to convey the anger of onion growers and exporters at the sudden decision to ban exports of all the varieties of the bulb after prices rose sharply in wholesale markets as a fallout of damage to crops in rain-hit states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“A sudden decision to this effect by the central government is a major blow to India's image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market,” Pawar told Goyal.

The NCP supremo emphasised that Pakistan and other onion exporting countries would benefit immensely from India’s decision to ban exports.

Goyal said he would consult the ministries on Finance and Consumer Affairs on the issue.

Neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are dependent on India for their onion requirements and the stoppage of consignments would force them to look at other suppliers.

The issue also found an echo in the Lok Sabha when BJP member Bharti Pawar raised the issue during Zero Hour. She also requested the government to reconsider the decision as onion prices had fallen sharply in wholesale markets and trucks carrying the commodity to Bangladesh were stranded at the international border.

India on Monday banned exports of onions, including that of Bangalore Rose variety, with immediate effect as prices of the bulb soared in domestic markets.

“The export of all varieties of onions … is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said n a notification here.

“The provisions under Transitional Agreement shall not be applicable under this notification,” it added.

The export ban covers Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram varieties of onions which are largely exported.