Recruitment scam: Held TMC MLA sure of party support

Recruitment scam: Arrested TMC MLA sure of party support

TMC Rajya Sabha member claimed the party stand is not to back anyone involved in corruption irrespective of their position in the party

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 29 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 15:19 ist
MLA Jiban Krishna Saha. Credit: Twitter/JibanKrishnaS15

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Saturday said that he is confident of continued support from his party leadership in this moment of crisis.

This morning, while the CBI sleuths were taking Saha for a medical check-up, he stopped for a while and interacted with the media persons. "I have committed no crime and hence I am confident that party leadership will stand by me," Saha said.

When reminded by the media persons that it is the official stand of Trinamool Congress not to back anyone within the party who are involved in corruption, Saha said that since any guilt is yet to be proved against him, he is continuing to enjoy the support of his party leadership.

Read | BJP in Bengal demands CBI inquiry into youth’s death

Saha is the second Trinamool Congress MLA after former West Bengal education minister and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who had claimed continued party support, even after his arrest in connection with the multi-crore recruitment scam.

Reacting to his statement, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen claimed that it is true that the official stand of the party is not to back anyone involved in corruption irrespective of his or her position in the party. "But again, it is a matter of investigation on whether the central agencies are deliberately isolating and harassing legislators of a particular political party," he said.

Currently, three Trinamool Congress legislators are in custody over their alleged involvement in the recruitment. Besides Partha Chatterjee and Jiban Krishan Saha, the third such legislator is Manik Bhattacharya, who is also the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education. CBI has initiated a probe against the fourth ruling party MLA, Tapas Saha from Tahatta assembly constituency in Nadia district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
TMC
recruitment scam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

 