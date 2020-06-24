'Rejected and ejected dynasty' not equal to entire Opposition: J P Nadda

Keen to ensure that there is no united stand of the Opposition against the government on its handling of LAC situation, the BJP on Wednesday singled out Nehru-Gandhi family for its Opposition to the government on the issue, arguing that while several other parties fully backed the Centre in determining the way ahead, “one royal dynasty threw tantrums.”

For latest updates on India-China border tensions, click here

“One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynasty throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” BJP chief J P Nadda said in a statement.

One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

Maintaining that it is the Opposition’s right to ask questions, Nadda said the all-party meeting called by the prime minister to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas on June 19 saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs and many supporting the Centre in determining the way ahead.

"One family was an exception. Any guesses who? A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One of dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests," Nadda said.

Asserting that today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces and this is the time for unity and solidarity, the BJP chief took a potshot at Congress saying “relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”

The attack was at Rahul Gandhi, who on Sunday attacked the government with the coinage of “Surender (Surrender) Modi” for the Prime Minister and has kept up the attack with asking “why PM is backing China and not our Army”, arguing “China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it’s not the Indian land. PM has publicly supported China’s claim.”

Also read — BJP feels sting of Congress' 'surrender' jibe towards PM Narendra Modi

At the virtual all party-meeting called by Modi, Congress and Left parties had raised a number of questions on how the government handled the standoff, with Sonia Gandhi taking the lead, posing questions ranging from whether it was an “intelligence failure” to questions regarding the date of intrusion of Chinese troops and when the government found out these transgressions. The CPM also questioned the government on lapses, intelligence failures and the government not briefing the Opposition earlier.

But the by and larger tone and tenor in the meeting was towards supporting the government with even some Opposition leaders preferring not to put the government in the dock. M K Stalin in his speech said his party has "no hesitation in supporting the Prime Minister while Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hailed the meeting as "good message" to the nation that shows "we are united behind our jawans.” Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray assured the Prime Minister of support and hit out at China saying its nature is betrayal. He said the Indian government has the ability to respond appropriately. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and the parties need to respect sensitivities involved in such matters. Pawar’s remarks were in contrivance to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism on the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from AAP on Monday spoke against "politicisation" of India-China border row after Modi came under attack for his controversial remarks. Earlier, Telangana CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy voiced concern over the "manufactured: controversy"; Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said Modi’s remarks at all-party meetings were crystal clear and reassuring, while Conrad Sangma said the PM Modi's answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand.

Also read — India fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Nadda’s target singling out the Nehru Gandhi family of Congress comes in this backdrop.

Citing a written question-answer in Parliament on November 22, 2011, when the UPA was in power, the BJP chief alleged that “due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometres of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them.”

E Ahmed the then Minister for External Affairs had said “Pakistan has been in illegal and forcible occupation of approximately 78,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir. China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 square kilometres in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, under the so-called “Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963”, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometres of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China.” The reply also said, “Government is aware that Pakistan and China are executing projects in Indian territories under illegal occupation of those countries.”

Latching on to this Parliamentary question and answer, the BJP has sought to turn the table on the Congress on the issue of “surrender of land” by alleging that 43,000 kilometres of Indian land was captured by China during the tenure of Congress.