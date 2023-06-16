Remarks of Rahul need not be taken seriously: Union min

Remarks of Rahul, Atishi need not be taken seriously: Union minister Puri

Puri reminded Rahul of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Neelie massacre in Assam which claimed the lives of 2,000 people.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 16 2023, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 21:44 ist
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: IANS Photo

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the US, saying his comments need not be taken seriously.

He also charged that there is a difference between what the Congress says and does.

He also took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi.

Also Read | Why is PM Modi silent? ask Rahul Gandhi, local organisations in violence-hit Manipur

On Gandhi's remarks on the condition of minorities in India, Puri reminded him of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Neelie massacre in Assam which claimed the lives of 2,000 people.

"There are two youth leaders. One goes to America... there is another youth leader...She goes to England and says that there are 35 crore people hungry in India. The prime minister is giving 80 crore people free ration, where these 35 crore came from," Puri told reporters after the conclusion of a function of the Jammu Municipal Corporation here.

These comments made by these leaders need not be taken seriously, the Union minister said.

The Union minister, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, launched a bio-plastic carry bag developed by the DRDO under the polythene-free Jammu initiative.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Atishi
AAP
Hardeep Singh Puri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 