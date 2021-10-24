Remove hoardings of PM from petrol pumps, says Goa Congress

Remove hoardings of PM from petrol pumps, says Goa Cong

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said it seemed as if the PM was laughing at people distressed by the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Oct 24 2021, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 21:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Goa Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre for the continuous rise in fuel prices and demanded that hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at dispensing pumps be removed.

"When people are spending their hard-earned money to fill high priced petrol or diesel, Modi can be seen laughing at them on the hoardings at petrol pumps,” he told reporters in Mapusa.

Chodankar said his party will use powers within the purview of the state government and bring down prices of fuel through tax cuts etc if voted to power in Goa.

