'Removing Farooq Abdullah to create political vacuum'

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2019, 20:27pm ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2019, 20:54pm ist
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of removing nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that would be filled by terrorists, so that the valley can be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India.

He also demanded that the government immediately release all nationalist leaders and stop creating a space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's obvious that the government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah Ji to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists.

"Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India," he said on Twitter.

Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the 81-year-old patron of National Conference, was detained under the PSA on Sunday night.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar was under preventive detention since August 5, when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

Rahul Gandhi
Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir
