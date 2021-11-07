Repeal farm laws, relieve farmers: Mayawati to Centre

Repeal farm laws, relieve farmers: Mayawati tells Centre

How can people believe 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas jumlaa'? she asked

PTI
PTI, Lucknow (UP),
  • Nov 07 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 16:27 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday sought to know why the people should believe in BJP's slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' when the government has failed to win the faith of the protesting farmers.

Also read: UP Polls 2022: The twilight of Mandal-Kamandal politics

"The BJP says 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'. But, how can people believe this 'jumlaa' (rhetoric) when the country's farmers have been so fiercely protesting against the three farm laws for such a long time and are agitated," she tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP supremo said she expects the government to repeal the three contentious farm laws and relieve the farmers as a Diwali gift akin to how it reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel after three years.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
Farm Bills
farm laws
farmers
India News
Indian Politics
BSP
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 