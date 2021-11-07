Repeal farm laws, relieve farmers: Mayawati tells Centre

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday sought to know why the people should believe in BJP's slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' when the government has failed to win the faith of the protesting farmers.

"The BJP says 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'. But, how can people believe this 'jumlaa' (rhetoric) when the country's farmers have been so fiercely protesting against the three farm laws for such a long time and are agitated," she tweeted in Hindi.

2. केन्द्र सरकार ने तीन साल में पहली बार उत्पाद कर थोड़ा घटाकर लोगों को इस बार दिवाली पर कुछ राहत का तोहफा दिया है। उसी प्रकार दिवाली के बाद ही सही यदि तीनों विवादित कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेकर केन्द्र सरकार देश के किसानों को भी दिवाली का तोहफा दे देती है तो यह बेहतर ही होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2021

In another tweet, the BSP supremo said she expects the government to repeal the three contentious farm laws and relieve the farmers as a Diwali gift akin to how it reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel after three years.

