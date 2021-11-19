Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers, opposition parties: Harish Rawat

The Centre's decision to repeal the new farm laws is the victory of a sustained fight by farmers and also that of a democratic opposition led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat said on Friday.

"Democracy has finally won. The united and sustained fight by the farmers has won," he said.

"It is also the victory of a democratic opposition led by Rahul Gandhi, who was the first to term the laws 'black', besides taking out tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana in protest," he added.

The Centre's argument that the laws were being repealed as it could not convince the farmers was a reflection of its arrogance, he said.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister, who is also the party's poll campaign in-charge for the state, said the Centre's withdrawal has strengthened the possibilities of the Congress' victory in Punjab and Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Asked whether the decision would help the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said there was no chance of a reprieve to the saffron party as the decision had come "too late".

Rawat demanded martyrs' stature to the farmers who died during the protest and asked the Centre to apologise to their families.

