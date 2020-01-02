'Republic Day bid rejection result of anti-CAA rallies'

Reacting sharply to the Centre’s decision of rejecting West Bengal’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government dubbed the step as an “insult to Bengal” and its people. It further alleged that the Centre was being vindictive towards West Bengal because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

Speaking to DH senior TMC leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy that the government at the Centre and those who are at its helm are being vengeful towards Bengal and the decision of rejecting the proposal is another example of vendetta politics.

“The current government at the Centre and those who are at the helm of its affairs are being vengeful towards Bengal. By rejecting our tableau based on the internationally acclaimed Kanyashree scheme they have insulted and hurt the sentiment of the people of Bengal. It is an insult to the state of West Bengal,” said Roy.

Accusing the Centre of jeopardizing constitutional values Roy further alleged that the Centre’s decision was an outcome of the Chief Minister’s dodged opposition of CAA and NRC.

“This is politics of vengeance and vendetta. We are observing over the last few years that West Bengal is being deprived by the Centre. Whether it is CAA, NRC or demonetisation whenever the Centre has taken any anti-people step Mamata Banerjee has raised her voice in protest,” said Roy.

The development comes after the Ministry of Defense rejected West Bengal’s tableau proposal. According to a statement issued by the Ministry West Bengal government’s proposal was rejected after it was deliberated at the second meeting of the Expert Committee. It also said that earlier West Bengal’s proposal was shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day parade.

“The tableau proposal of Govt. of West Bengal was examined by the Expert Committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of Govt. of West Bengal was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of Govt. of West Bengal was shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process,” stated the release.