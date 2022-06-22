Resolution by Shiv Sena rebels claim Shinde as leader, Gogawale as legislature party chief whip

There is an “enormous discontent” among Shiv Sena cadres for being allied with the “ideologically opposite” Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress, and for forging the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs wrote in a resolution.

The resolution, running into seven pages, reaffirmed Eknath Shinde as the group leader and Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of Shiv Sena legislature party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Also read | MVA an 'unnatural alliance', Shiv Sena must walk out of it: Rebel leader Shinde

Without naming party president Uddhav Thackeray, the resolution stated: “…This act of the party leaders had a tremendous negative impact upon the voters and party cadres at large. There was a continuous hue and cry towards party leadership for the act of aligning with opposing parties. Ignoring this, the party leadership went ahead and formed the MVA.”

According to the resolution, for the past two-and-a-half years the Shiv Sena legislature party members have been facing pressure from the voters.

“There has been a compromise on the principles of our party Shiv Sena. For the last two-and-half-years, our party and its leadership have compromised party principles by aligning with contrasting ideologies for the sake of achieving power in Maharashtra. The ideology of our party's leader late Balasaheb Thackeray was to give clean and honest government to the people of Maharashtra and also without compromising on the principle of Hindutva, which was defeated at the first day itself by aligning with the opposing ideologies,” the rebel MLAs’ letter stated.