'Retweet' on Digvijay's tweets blocked

Accusing Twitter of blocking re-tweets and replies on his tweets, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Digvijay Singh on Wednesday raised an objection on the micro blogging social media platform’s policies.

Twitter allegedly blocked the Congress leader’s account following his tweet criticising the Centre’s intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack on the convoy of the CRPF in February this year.

Singh claimed that twitter blocked retweets and replies on his tweet on Saturday. On Tuesday, Digvijay Singh tweeted greeting Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, but there were no replies and retweets on that either.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Singh charged twitter with curbing his freedom of expression.

He said that while on one hand, the platform takes no action against threatening and hateful tweets, it promptly blocked general questions he had raised on the intelligence failure of the union government.

"My question to @TwitterIndia. None of my tweets can be retweeted after I asked questions on intelligence failure. Why? Few minutes back I raised it through two tweets. Suddenly both tweets have disappeared!

Policy intervention by @Twitter or a case of hacking by miscreants?" he said.